Advocate food columnist Holly Clegg, who has been battling stomach cancer and has now entered hospice care, has started a fund to raise money for gastric cancer research.
"Gastro cancer is relatively rare, and so the research is underfunded," Clegg said. "So we created this fund for gastro cancer research at MD Anderson Cancer Center."
Clegg said the fund will be her legacy.
"Everyone has been so supportive of me and my family, so I'm just asking people to donate what they can. Donate what you were going to spend on lunch today or however much you can," she said. "Every little bit helps."
The best-selling cookbook author, known for her "Trim & TERRIFIC" line of books, has always focused on developing recipes that are healthy and also taste good. She said she plans to continue producing her column for The Advocate, for now.
"Working with the paper has been such a meaningful time for me," she said, adding that she gets lots of feedback from readers, which she greatly enjoys.
"I've always taken the approach that I want to hold the average person's hand and help them cook," Clegg said. "I want to give them confidence in the kitchen."
To make a donation to the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund, mail checks made payable to the fund to MD Anderson, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486.
To donate online, go to http://Gifts.mdanderson.org; complete all fields; click: “I’d like to choose where my donation will go”; using the drop down menu, select “Other”; type in: Holly Clegg Gastric Research Fund; enter credit or debit card information.