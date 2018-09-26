Sur La Table at Perkins Rowe will host a free event at 10 a.m. Saturday as part of the James Beard Foundation’s 2018 Taste America national culinary series.
Among the activities will be cooking demonstrations and book signings from pastry chef and TV personality Emily Luchetti and one of the Taste America host chefs Tory McPhail, of Commander’s Palace in New Orleans. Luchetti, an alum of the James Beard Foundation’s Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change — which empowers chefs to become advocates for food-system change — will demonstrate a recipe from the foundation’s latest cookbook, "Waste Not: How to Get the Most from Your Food."
There will also be tastings from Cajun Caviar and Tory McPhail's sauces, marinades and dressings.
To reserve a seat at the chefs' demonstrations, RSVP to JBFTABatonRouge@gmail.com. The store is located at 10202 Perkins Rowe, suite E150.
Area Taste of America events open Friday night in New Orleans with four benefit dinners held simultaneously at Commander’s Palace, Emeril’s Delmonico, Galatoire’s and Palace Café. The menu will be crafted by a local New Orleans chefs, while Luchetti will create the dessert.
"Traveling to 10 cities this fall, Taste America celebrates the country’s diverse culinary culture and highlights the James Beard Foundation's commitment to food system and industry issues, such as food waste reduction, sustainable seafood and women's leadership," a news release says.