Coffee Cup Upside-Down Cake
 File photo

Sometimes you just want a little something.

Maybe it's an afternoon snack or those few bites of sweetness that finish off a meal.

This Coffee Cup Upside-Down Cake perfectly fits this bill.

It cooks up in just a couple of minutes in the microwave. It calls for half an egg (yes, we know), so why not make two.

Makes 1 serving.

2 tablespoons butter, divided

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar, divided

½ apple, thinly sliced, slices cut in half

½ egg (1 egg lightly beaten and divided)

2 tablespoons milk

Vanilla (a few drops)

¼ cup self-rising flour

2 pinches cinnamon

1. Put 1 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and the apple slices in the bottom of a coffee cup; microwave, 1 minute.

2. Soften remaining butter; mix in a measuring cup with remaining brown sugar until creamy. Add egg, milk and vanilla; beat with a fork to combine. Add flour and cinnamon; beat until smooth.

4. Swirl coffee cup to coat apples completely with melted sugar and butter; sprinkle with a pinch of cinnamon. Pour batter into cup, swirl once. Microwave 1 minute.

