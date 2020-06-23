Sometimes you just want a little something.
Maybe it's an afternoon snack or those few bites of sweetness that finish off a meal.
This Coffee Cup Upside-Down Cake perfectly fits this bill.
It cooks up in just a couple of minutes in the microwave. It calls for half an egg (yes, we know), so why not make two.
Coffee Cup Upside-Down Cake
Makes 1 serving.
2 tablespoons butter, divided
3 tablespoons dark brown sugar, divided
½ apple, thinly sliced, slices cut in half
½ egg (1 egg lightly beaten and divided)
2 tablespoons milk
Vanilla (a few drops)
¼ cup self-rising flour
2 pinches cinnamon
1. Put 1 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and the apple slices in the bottom of a coffee cup; microwave, 1 minute.
2. Soften remaining butter; mix in a measuring cup with remaining brown sugar until creamy. Add egg, milk and vanilla; beat with a fork to combine. Add flour and cinnamon; beat until smooth.
4. Swirl coffee cup to coat apples completely with melted sugar and butter; sprinkle with a pinch of cinnamon. Pour batter into cup, swirl once. Microwave 1 minute.