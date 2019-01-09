“Better Homes and Gardens Fast or Slow: Delicious Meals for Slow Cookers, Pressure Cookers, or Multicookers,” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 304 pages, paperback, $19.99
“Multicooker Perfection: Cook It Fast or Cook It Slow – You Decide” by Editors of America’s Test Kitchen, America’s Test Kitchen, 182 pages, paperback, $22.99
“Weeknight Cooking in Your Instant Pot” by Kristy Bernardo, Page Street Publishing Co., 176 pages, paperback, $19.99
“Keto Cooking with Your Instant Pot: Recipes for Fast and Flavorful Ketogenic Meals” by Dr. Karen S. Lee, Page Street Publishing Co., 192 pages, paperback, $21.99
If you received a multicooker like the Instant Pot for Christmas or Hanukkah and need some recipe inspiration while learning how to use your new kitchen gadget, you’re in luck. Publishers are offering plenty of cookbooks that cater to the devices.
Among them is “Better Homes & Gardens Fast or Slow: Delicious Meals for Slow Cookers, Pressure Cookers or Multicookers.” This cookbook gives the reader the option of cooking the same dish in either a slow cooker or a pressure cooker. All the recipes were tested on high pressure, not using preset buttons. The book opens with information on using electric and stovetop pressure cookers and with slow cooker know-how.
Recipes for appetizers, breakfast dishes, main dishes, sandwiches and wraps, soups, pastas, grains and legumes, salads, sides and desserts are illustrated with full-color photographs. Each includes nutritional info and many also have bonus features like “Up the Flavor” tips, plus icons to indicate if the recipe is best for weeknight meals, vegetarian, healthful dishes or company-worthy choices.
“Multicooker Perfection: Cook It Fast or Cook It Slow — You Decide” by the Editors of America’s Test Kitchen also offers recipes that can be pressure cooked or slow cooked. The editors say every recipe in the cookbook can be made on the pressure cooker setting and the slow cooker setting of any multicooker model.
It begins with an introduction to the multicooker and includes recommendations on which brands cook best and how to solve common problems you may have while using your multicooker. Recipes are divided into five chapters: Soups, Stews and Chilis; Easy Suppers; Roasts and Ribs; Simple Sides; and 10 Unexpected Things to Make in Your Multicooker, such as almond milk and flan.
Full-color photographs of completed dishes are throughout the book.
“Weeknight Cooking with Your Instant Pot” by Kristy Bernardo, founder of the blog The Wicked Noodle, includes 75 recipes for simple, family-pleasing meals that won’t take hours to prep and cook. Recipes begin with main dishes for meat lovers, like 30-Minute Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs. Next come recipes for comforting one-pot soups and stews; sandwiches; family-friendly no-meat main dishes; quick Mexican meals; one-pot sides; and easy sweet treats. A full-color photo accompanies each recipe.
“Keto Cooking with Your Instant Pot: Recipes for Fast and Flavorful Ketogenic Meals” is by Dr. Karen S. Lee, who began cooking Paleo-friendly foods years ago to help her family with allergies. Now Lee, also the author of “Paleo Cooking with Your Air Fryer,” has expanded into the Ketogenic diet which she says can help control inflammation and weight gain. She must assume readers will know what a keto diet is since she fails to explain that it is a high-fat, adequate protein, low-carbohydrate diet.
Lee does provide tips for using the Instant Pot and 75 recipes from breakfast ideas such as Bacon, Egg and Cheese Cups to desserts, such as Espresso Mocha Cheesecake. Each recipe is illustrated with attractive full-color photographs and includes a nutritional analysis.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.