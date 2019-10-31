The Cap City Beer Fest gives attendees the chance to sample a little beer and feel good about it.
The annual downtown Baton Rouge beer festival supports the Companion Animal Alliance, a nonprofit animal shelter serving East Baton Rouge Parish. And with more than 100 beers available for sampling at this year's festival, which is dog- and family-friendly, downtown will be a melting pot of beer fanatics and animal lovers.
The fifth Cap City Beer Fest takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Lafayette Park in front of the Shaw Center for the Arts. Entry is free for nondrinkers, but beer samplings require a ticket, bracelet and 2-ounce tasting glass, which will be given at entry. Sampling tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door for general admission, and $60 in advance, $70 at the door for VIP tickets. VIP grants early admission at 12:30 p.m. and includes a special edition glass.
Food and nonalcoholic drinks will also be available. The festival coincides with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Sunday in the Park concert featuring Dysfunktional Bone. Music starts at 2 p.m.
Some favorite home-state brewers at this year's festival include Abita Brewing Co., Bayou Teche Brewing, Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. and Baton Rouge’s Tin Roof Brewing Co. Out-of-staters include Lagunitas Brewing Co., Dogfish Head Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Uinta Brewing, among others.
Rouge-A-Roux's and Bumsteers will be slinging sliders and tacos and more. And along with beer and food, you can hone your putting skills on a green provided by Topgolf.
As an “open-intake” animal shelter, the Companion Animal Alliance is dedicated to rescuing lost, abused or abandoned animals and finding them loving homes.
“We don’t turn any animals away,” said CAA development director Emily Jackson. The organization takes in “anything that you can think of that can be perceived as a pet.”
Every year the festival prints new T-shirts for the event and this year’s slogan is “Sit, Stay, Sip.” There will be a raffle for two Yetis full of craft beer. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each, available in advance or at the event.
