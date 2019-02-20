Crawfish season has begun. And the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society — with help from the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation — is throwing a party to celebrate at Crawfête 2019.
About 30 restaurants will boil up Louisiana’s favorite crustacean or create gourmet crawfish dishes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Perkins Rowe.
The crawfish are promising to be sizable this year, said Abby Hamilton, the event coordinator.
“We had just had a couple of cold snaps, but we fortunately have had some warmer weather, which is better for crawfish season,” Hamilton said. “So we've been very lucky, and I think that the crawfish will be a good size.”
While this is the seventh Crawfête, it is the first year that the Epicurean Society has partnered with another organization to throw the crawfish-focused party, Hamilton said. The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, founded in 2006, assists hospitality workers, such as waiters, cooks or chefs, who need monetary help.
Proceeds will benefit the foundation and the charities the Epicurean Society supports, including Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, culinary scholarships at Nicholls State University and the Louisiana Restaurant Association Prostart Program, a two-year program that prepares high school students to excel in the restaurant industry.
Guests at Crawfête can sample unlimited boiled crawfish and crawfish dishes along with beer provided by Budweiser. The crawfish dishes have ranged from traditional étouffées to Latin-inspired creations from Mestizo and the spicy crawfish dip from Francis Southern Table in St. Francisville. At the end of the day, the People’s Choice Awards will be selected.
“I think you're definitely going to see some branching out because it's a competition,” Hamilton said. “And so people like to try to really be creative with their with their gourmet dishes.”
Tickets are $50. VIP tickets, which include cocktails and other specialty treats, are $100. Tickets and additional information are available at crawfetebr.com.