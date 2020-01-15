To celebrate the national championship win with its Louisiana customers, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, will be giving the first 100 dine-in customers who purchase a combo a voucher for a free Box Combo on Thursday, Jan. 16.

This will happen at each of the 65 Raising Cane’s restaurants in Louisiana during regular business hours on Thursday, Jan. 16. The voucher for a free Box Combo can be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

+2 Simple Joe Cafe and Confectionery honoring LSU's Joe Burrow with the Big Joe Burreauxito Simple Joe Cafe and Confectionery, 3057 Government St., is celebrating LSU's national championship with the creation of the Big Joe Burreauxito.

“This perfect football season is cause for celebration!” Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves said. “The energy and excitement that Coach O and the team have brought to Louisiana is incredible and we are excited to be celebrating with our customers all throughout the state.”

Coach Ed Orgeron has served as spokesperson for the Baton Rouge-based restaurant company for the past three football seasons. The partnership, which began in 2017, features Coach Orgeron in Raising Cane’s commercials, billboards, social media and more.

This season featured Coach O’s Tailgate Tips which included him enjoying his favorite Cane’s side item in “slaw motion.”

For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.