The Stabiler Foundation will hold two events benefiting the Navy Seal Foundation on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Live Oak Arabians Farm, 6300 Jefferson Highway.
"The Navy Seal Foundation provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families," according to a news release.
The Sizzlin’ for Seals Steak Cook-off, sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association, begins at noon. Grilling entrants will compete in steaks and frog legs categories. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places with a $5,000 grand prize for steaks and $300 first place for frog legs. Entry fee is $200 per competitor and includes both categories. To register, go to steakcookoffs.com.
Following the cook-off, the Sizzlin’ for Seals Soiree opens at 6 p.m. with cocktails, followed by a dinner of filet mignon and cracked lobster prepared by chefs from the Stabiler family of restaurants.
Also planned are a live auction and raffles, followed by live entertainment from the V-Tones. Dress is casual.
Tickets are $250 per person. For more information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit sizzlinforseals.home.qtego.net.