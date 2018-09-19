ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Beef Brisket/Beef Sliders
Serves 16-20 (4- to 5-ounce) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "KITCHEN 101" cookbook.
For Beef Sliders, fill miniature rolls with brisket, Brie and red onion.
1 (5- to 6-pound) brisket
Garlic powder
⅔ cup light brown sugar
1 cup water
1 envelope dry onion soup mix
1 cup ketchup
1. Season brisket heavily with garlic powder. In 3½- to 6-quart slow cooker, insert plastic liner if desired, and mix together remaining ingredients. Add brisket and turn to coat with sauce. Cook on LOW 6-8 hours or until tender.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 302, calories from fat 35 percent, fat 12 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 105 mg, sodium 357 mg, carbohydrates 14 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 13 g, protein 34 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 4 lean meat