ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE

Beef Brisket/Beef Sliders

Serves 16-20 (4- to 5-ounce) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "KITCHEN 101" cookbook.

For Beef Sliders, fill miniature rolls with brisket, Brie and red onion.

1 (5- to 6-pound) brisket

Garlic powder

⅔ cup light brown sugar

1 cup water

1 envelope dry onion soup mix

1 cup ketchup

1. Season brisket heavily with garlic powder. In 3½- to 6-quart slow cooker, insert plastic liner if desired, and mix together remaining ingredients. Add brisket and turn to coat with sauce. Cook on LOW 6-8 hours or until tender.

Nutritional information per serving: calories 302, calories from fat 35 percent, fat 12 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 105 mg, sodium 357 mg, carbohydrates 14 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 13 g, protein 34 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 4 lean meat

Holly Clegg, best-selling national cookbook author of the trim&TERRIFIC & Eating Well cookbook series, specializes in easy, healthy, everyday recipes.

 

