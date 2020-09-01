Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey, a new taqueria and bar, is set to open after Labor Day on Burbank Drive.
The restaurant, the latest from Ozzie Fernandez’s Go Eat Concepts, is going into the space most recently occupied by Breck’s Bistro. It will be between two other of Fernandez’s restaurants — Lit Pizza and Izzo’s Illegal Burritos. Modesto will have a patio for outdoor dining.
The restaurant will be built around the cuisine of Mexico, where Fernandez spent a lot of his early years, with fresh cornmeal tortillas filled with traditional meats such as barbacoa (slow-cooked beef cheeks), carne asada (skirt steak) and al pastor (pork steak with pineapple).
The restaurant also will feature botanas (Spanish for “small plate”) such as guacamole and queso fundido, made with stretchy Oaxacan cheese. Enchiladas are also on the menu, made with a guajillo chile sauce from northern Mexico.
The 2,600-square-foot restaurant will have a full bar, with an emphasis on tequila and whiskey. Plans are for Modesto to be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, with brunch offered on the weekends.
Kids get cooking
Labor Day is just around the corner, and the Young Chefs Academy has planned a tasty holiday for youngsters.
The academy, 7970 Jefferson Highway, will host a "Labor Day Fun" class for ages 3 to 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. Kids will make some of the academy's favorite summer recipes. There also will be creative crafts and games.
Cost is $60 or $110 for two. Registration required at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
Beer is back!
Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming Road, will have its tap room restocked with Santeria (a double IPA) for a special event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Southern Foods of New Orleans and Plant-based Sweets by Lotus will also be on hand.
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.
Pizza and brownies
Red Stick Spice Company is serving up plenty of virtual cooking opportunities during the pandemic.
Next up is its "Deep Dish Cast Iron Pizza & Cookie Butter Brownies" class live on Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
You'll get a recording of the class, recipes and links to other materials, so you can refer back and cook the dish again.
Cost is $25. To register, visit redstickspice.com/products/zoom-cooking-class-deep-dish-cast-iron-pizza-and-cookie-butter-brownies. You will receive a link and instructions for the class.
How about brunch?
La Belle Maison Reception Center, 10443 Joor Road, is hosting Brunch@ the Maison from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13.
To register, call (225) 342-2141.
Getting certified in food safety
The Southern University AgCenter is hosting free virtual food safety certification training classes at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Learn the basics of proper hygiene, preventing cross contamination and food allergens, understand safe food handling, storage and preparation.
To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/suagcenter-free-food-safety-certification-training-tickets. For more information, visit suagcenter.com.