We've all had our favorites — Leah Chase, Justin Wilson, John Folse. And who could forget Ms. Lucie?
"LPB Cooks! 40 Years of Flavor," airing at 7 p.m. Monday, looks back on these Louisiana greats and their cooking shows produced by Louisiana Public Broadcasting over the past four decades.
"The program is a compilation of LPB’s rich history of bringing viewers the best in culinary dishes from celebrated Louisiana chefs and much loved cooks," the show synopsis states. "Whether presenting fine dining or tailgating recipes, LPB has served up cooking shows that have entertained and educated audiences all over the world."
Folse has shared the most recipes with viewers on more than 235 programs. He'll be a special in-studio guest while the show airs, reminiscing about some of his most memorable moments hosting "A Taste of Louisiana," "Hooks, Lies, & Alibis" and others.
Folse will also talk about his friendship with Chase. In 2018, the late Chase, "The Queen of Creole Cuisine," was featured in the LPB-produced digital series "Nourish," a PBS Digital Studios production. On "LPB Cooks!," viewers will hear a snippet from the Nourish episode, "Gumbo 101 with Chef Leah Chase."
The show will also touch on some of the healthy cooking options and arguably not-so-healthy choices it has featured over the 40 years. These include the late Holly Clegg and Beverly Church, teaching viewers how to entertain "The Trim and Terrific Way," as well as storytelling from Cajun cook Wilson, whose famous “No Potato Potato Salad” is still remembered with amusement by fans of his show.
Other highlights include the heat of the competition during "The Great American Seafood Cook-Off," where chefs from around the United States created dishes with seafood native to their home state, and presented them to a panel of industry experts and celebrity judges who crowned one deserving chef “King or Queen of American Seafood.” Another friendly competition hosted for LPB by Folse and LPB CEO Beth Courtney, was the "Five Star Gridiron Gourmet Classic," a tailgating recipe competition with LPB’s public television counterparts in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia, with an assist from Baton Rouge native and former professional football player Jim Taylor.
"The binding ingredient in Louisiana’s cultural traditions passed down through generations has been recipes," the synopsis also says. "One of LPB’s most beloved cooking shows was and still is 'Ms. Lucy’s Classic Cajun Culture & Cooking.'" From 2000-06, LPB produced 40 episodes with Lucy Zaunbrecher. In the special, viewers will see the late Zaunbrecher share her recipe for peach cobbler with her granddaughter and namesake, Lucy.
The show will also include highlights from holiday-themed cooking shows, Louisiana’s farming traditions, and humorous outtakes. The program concludes with a look at LPB’s newest digital cooking series, "Good Gumbo," produced for the PBS Zest YouTube channel, and hosted by Galatoire’s chef Phillip Lopez, who presents a melting pot of the flavor of Louisiana.
"LPB Cooks!" will also have exclusive offers for viewers including cookbooks by Folse and Zaunbrecher, as well as the "Gridiron Gourmet" cookbook of Southern recipes for football season.