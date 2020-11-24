Thien Nguyen's love for food began in his childhood when his Vietnamese family would gather at his grandmothers' houses on Saturdays and Mondays for family dinners.
He could see how the food made everyone happy. And he knew that's what he wanted to do.
The New Orleans native graduated from the John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University, worked as executive chef for Kalurah Street Grill and pursued a job at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, before moving back to Baton Rouge to take the reigns as executive chef at Soji: Modern Asian at 5050 Government St.
"I like to think we are in the business of pleasure, and seeing happy faces is rewarding after knowing the countless hours of sweat and sacrifice went into everything we do," he said.
We caught up with Nguyen to learn more about him and his life as a chef.
As executive chef, what are some of your goals for Soji: Modern Asian?
I’m not going to touch the Soji staples that diners have grown to love. However, I have already added a few dishes of my own that I grew up eating and loving. Being able to share that passion and story with our diners is what I look forward to most at Soji. Soji translates to a gathering of people. I like to think that the food my team and I create curates that family energy and brings on great memories and laughs that bring people back.
What food do you most enjoy working with and why?
If I had to pick just one ingredient I enjoy working with most, it would have to be pork. I feel that pork is rooted deep in Southern cooking and heavily featured in Vietnamese cooking. I grew up eating a lot of pork in my household and being able to cook the dishes that bring me back to home is what I enjoy most.
What's your description of the perfect meal?
If I had to choose the perfect last meal for me, it would be a bowl of rice with a braised Vietnamese pork belly dish called Thit Kho. It consists of large chunks of pork belly and boiled eggs slowly braised in coconut juice and caramelized sugar. The reason why this is the perfect meal for me is because it’s everything I love about cooking into one dish. A cheap cut of meat treated with respect and quality ingredients can turn such a humble ingredient into something unforgettable.
What dish that you have created are you most proud of?
A dish I’m very proud of here at Soji is the Salt and Pepper Calamari. It sounds so simple, but is deceivingly good.
We don’t overcomplicate things, and just let the ingredients shine on their own. We take thick cut rings of calamari and light flash fly them in rice flour to give them a crisp crunch but still tender bite. We then take sweet onions, thinly shaved serrano peppers and red bell peppers and sauté them in a hot wok. Once the vegetables are caramelized, we add the crispy calamari along with a Chinese five spice blend. In Chinese cooking there’s a term called wok hei, which literally translate to breath of the wok. Something magical happens when that hot carbon steel gives this dish its unique smoky taste. The dish is finished with a sweet and spicy gochujang aioli that rounds out the flavors of the calamari.
Tell us about your routine in the kitchen.
I usually have the same routine when it comes to the beginning of my day. My sous chef, Derek Roth, usually fills me in on what’s going on in the morning at the restaurant and lets me know if I need to grab anything on my way in at the market. Once I walk into the building, I like to say hi to everyone and check in on how they’re doing that day. From there it can go in any direction. Derek and I will look at the prep list and break down what needs to be done and in what order. From there we divide and conquer blasting tunes on the stereo and doing what we do. Derek and I work very well together and getting the opportunity to “play” together every day is something I look forward to.
What's your favorite kind of music?
A lot of kitchens I’ve worked in before did not allow music, but I believe music helps my cooks and me work throughout the day. The music doesn’t distract us but keeps us moving and motivated. It can also be a great morale boost on those long Friday and Saturday night grinds. We listen to a plethora of music genres. I like to let my cooks pick what they want to listen to, but we tend to stick with our ’90s alternative or hip-hop.
What's your most relied upon kitchen tool?
It may sound cliché, but my most reliable kitchen tool must be my Tojiro Petty Knife. This knife has been in my bag for years and has traveled the world with me in every kitchen I’ve ever cooked in. From cleaning beef to cutting chicken, this knife is my workhorse, and eventually will turn into a paring knife after years of sharpening it.
Tell us about your biggest disaster in the kitchen.
We try to stay away from these sorts of events, but no one’s perfect. I have to say the worst kitchen disaster I’ve ever been a part of was when I forgot to put a strainer in the bottom of the steam kettle before I started boiling pasta for the night shift. I forgot I didn’t put the strainer and pulled the plug on the kettle to find myself standing in a foot of pasta water and 100 pounds of cavatelli on the floor. Not my proudest moment, but all you can do now is look back on it and laugh. I’ll never forget a strainer again.
What is one of your favorite places to travel and why?
I love to travel. I don’t get to travel as much as I used to, but when I get the chance my wife, Paige, and I love seeing new places and trying new things. My favorite destination I’ve ever been must be Barcelona, Spain. The food and culture there is so different from here in the States. Time moves slower, and life is just lived fuller. Whoever knew something as simple as tomato toast and Iberico ham could be so good?
We know you love being in the kitchen, but what would your second choice of dream job be?
If I had a second choice of a dream job, I would love to be a restaurateur. It’s been a dream of mine to open my own hospitality empire. I’ve taken the first step in that direction by going back to school for my MBA in business management. It’s definitely been hard going to school and working full time, but I know in the long run it will all be worth it.