Chipotle Turkey Chili
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds ground turkey
1 medium onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 tomatoes, chopped
1 10-ounce can Ro-tel tomatoes and green chiles, undrained
1 pound fresh red beans
2 cups chicken broth
2 8-ounce cans tomato sauce
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons cumin
2 to 4 chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, minced
1 to 2 tablespoons adobo sauce
Toppings: sour cream, green onion, cheese, fresh cilantro
1. In 4-quart saucepan, cook turkey, onion and garlic over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until turkey is no longer pink.
2. Stir in tomatoes, Ro-tel tomatoes, red beans, broth, tomato sauce and seasonings.
3. Add chipotle chilies and adobo sauce.
4. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
5. Serve garnished with sour cream, green onions, cheese and fresh cilantro.
Fresh Apple Cake with Salted Caramel Sauce
Makes one large Bundt or tube pan cake. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup melted butter
2 cups dark brown sugar
2 eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup warm water
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups peeled apples, chopped into small bits
1 cup pecans, if desired
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Generously grease a Bundt or tube pan.
2. Mix butter, brown sugar and eggs.
3. Sift together dry ingredients and add to mixture.
4. Stir in just enough water until mixture is smooth; you may not need the whole cup.
5. Add vanilla, apples and pecans. Mix and pour into a cake pan.
6. Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
Caramel Sauce
1½ cups heavy cream
1 cup dark brown sugar
¼ cup unsalted butter
½ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon sea salt
1. Bring cream, brown sugar and butter to boil in heavy medium saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently.
2. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in powdered sugar and salt. Simmer sauce, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes.
3. Allow the sauce to cool some before pouring over the warm cake.