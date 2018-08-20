CHS Barbecue -- Jeff Hebert, Kenny Bourgeois and Cal Hamilton, from left, will again man the drive-thru when the Catholic High School Men's Club stages its 83rd annual Stag Barbecue on Aug. 25. Drive-thru orders can be picked up from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with dine-in meals being served from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Catholic High School gym, 855 Hearthstone Drive. Advance tickets are $25 at catholichigh.org; tickets at the door are $30. The meal includes a steak, baked beans, salad and a roll. And, of course, the camaraderie of guys — lots of guys. The club usually serves about 1,200 dinners.