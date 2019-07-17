BHG Quick Zucchini and Tomato Frittata (c) Meredith Corpora.jpg

Zucchini and Tomato Frittata

ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE

Makes 4 servings. Recipe is excerpted from “Better Homes & Gardens Quick Homemade: Fast, Fresh Meals in 30 Minutes.” 

8 eggs, lightly beaten

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small zucchini, thinly sliced

½ cup yellow and/or red cherry tomatoes, halved

2 ounces bite-size fresh mozzarella balls

⅓ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

1. Preheat broiler. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, salt and crushed red pepper. In a large broiler-proof skillet, heat oil over medium-high. Place zucchini slices in skillet; cook 3 minutes, turning once. Top with tomatoes.

2. Pour egg mixture over zucchini mixture in skillet. Top with cheese and walnuts. Cook over medium 4 to 5 minutes or until egg mixture begins to set around edges, lifting mixture with a spatula so uncooked portions flow underneath.

3. Place skillet under broiler 4 inches from heat. Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until top is set.

Finish with Flavor: Think fresh and seasonal to bring up the flavor. Right before serving, add a tumble of halved grape tomatoes and fresh basil leaves, then drizzle with a little olive oil.

Nutrition information per serving: 281 calories, 22 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 382 mg cholesterol, 334 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugars, 17 g protien.

