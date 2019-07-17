ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Zucchini and Tomato Frittata
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is excerpted from “Better Homes & Gardens Quick Homemade: Fast, Fresh Meals in 30 Minutes.”
8 eggs, lightly beaten
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small zucchini, thinly sliced
½ cup yellow and/or red cherry tomatoes, halved
2 ounces bite-size fresh mozzarella balls
⅓ cup coarsely chopped walnuts
1. Preheat broiler. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, salt and crushed red pepper. In a large broiler-proof skillet, heat oil over medium-high. Place zucchini slices in skillet; cook 3 minutes, turning once. Top with tomatoes.
2. Pour egg mixture over zucchini mixture in skillet. Top with cheese and walnuts. Cook over medium 4 to 5 minutes or until egg mixture begins to set around edges, lifting mixture with a spatula so uncooked portions flow underneath.
3. Place skillet under broiler 4 inches from heat. Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until top is set.
Finish with Flavor: Think fresh and seasonal to bring up the flavor. Right before serving, add a tumble of halved grape tomatoes and fresh basil leaves, then drizzle with a little olive oil.
Nutrition information per serving: 281 calories, 22 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 382 mg cholesterol, 334 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugars, 17 g protien.