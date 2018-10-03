Since the New Orleans Saints aren't playing on Sunday, here's another option for your afternoon: the Cirque de Cuisine French Quarter Kitchen Tour.
The tour runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and visits 10 special and historic homes in the benefit for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.
Guests can stroll at their leisure, enjoy a bite from a local restaurant and sip a beverage at each home.
Tickets are $55 in advance, $45 for SoFAB/NatFAB members, and $65 at the door. For more information, go to https://natfab.org/events/cirque-de-cuisine-2018.
Those who would like to volunteer to guide visitors through one of the homes and get to tour yourself can contact Moe Kerkovich at Maureen@SouthernFood.org.
The museum welcomes author Nik Sharma from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for a book signing.
Sharma will sign his new cookbook, "Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food." There also will be a talk by Sharma and fellow author Scott Hocker.
"Season" is the story of an immigrant spoken through food and photography and a collection of flavors from Sharma’s two worlds — India and America.
This event is free with museum admission. Purchase of a copy of "Season" from the SoFAB Pantry and receive one complimentary admission per book.