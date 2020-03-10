Crest Foods CEO Ziad Dalal announced in a company press release today that Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip has executed multiple franchise agreements with franchisees Thelma and Kristopher Edgell to open five new cafés in Louisiana.
The agreement anticipates that the first café will open in Shreveport this spring with additional locations opening in Baton Rouge, Bossier City and Shreveport within the next year.
“We discovered Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip at a Franchise Expo and we were immediately impressed,” Thelma Edgell said. “Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip has a huge loyal following thanks to its ability to serve up the ultimate dessert experience. We can’t wait to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to these three thriving Louisiana cities.”
Thelma Edgell is stepping down from the role of U.S. CEO of Campus Living Villages, a global student housing company. She has 20 years of property management experience from resorts and college campuses. Kristopher Edgell is the director of marketing and technology at ZOLL Medical. He has 20 years of experience in marketing, graphic design and technology.
“We are excited to have the Edgells lead the way into some new markets for Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip,” Dalal said. “With Thelma’s prior success as the CEO of a global company and Kristopher’s background in marketing and technology, I have no doubt that the Edgells will be fantastic operators.”
According to its website, NestleCafe.com, focuses on coffee, dessert and customer service.
"Starting with a single café, we began introducing our unique service to U.S. consumers in August 2000," the NestleCafe.com stated. "And what followed was an explosion of interest and the creation of Nestlé dessert cafes across the U.S. and, most recently, global expansion."
NestleCafe.com continues, saying each of its recipes "is hand finished with artisan flair for a legendary temptation."
Among its menu offerings are gourmet desserts made with Nestle ingredients and dessert coffees.
For more information, visit NestleCafe.com.