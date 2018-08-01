“Debbie Macomber’s Table” by Debbie Macomber, Ballantine, $29.95, 207 pages, hardcover
Fans of women’s fiction writer Debbie Macomber will want to get a copy of her cookbook, “Debbie Macomber’s Table,” which features many of her family’s favorite dishes and some inspired by her novels.
Although she’s not a trained chef nor has she attended culinary classes, Macomber says she loves to cook and decided to write a cookbook “to share with you how food not only feeds the body but also the soul, with a lot of heart thrown in. … My purpose is to share the many ways food touches each one of us. Food can be the helping hand we extend to a friend in need. It can be a way of showing our appreciation to those whose kindness touches us. … Food helps us to celebrate life’s many occasions.”
Macomber, who has sold millions of books worldwide, says many of her fans request recipes mentioned in her books, so she’s included some of those in “Debbie Macomber’s Table." For example, she can picture characters from “A Girl’s Guide to Moving On” enjoying Grilled Fish Tacos with Cilantro-Lime Sauce on a Friday night date. And, she says, the character Cassie Carter from “Last One Home” would cook Sausage, Kale and Potato Soup for herself and her daughter.
Recipes are divided into seven chapters from breakfast to drinks. There’s also a section with menu ideas and what she calls “special recipe lists,” such as “gifts of food,” “when you’re asked to bring a dish,” and “company’s coming — now.”
The book is illustrated with numerous full-color photographs of Macomber and her family and of many of the completed dishes.
Once our searing summer temperatures have dropped a bit, Macomber’s recipe for Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf would be a good choice for family dinner. Use leftovers for making hearty lunchtime sandwiches.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.