TESTED RECIPE
Light and Creamy Lemon Pudding
Serves 2. Recipe from “The Weeknight Dessert Cookbook” by Mary Younkin.
1 cup heavy cream
⅓ cup white sugar
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon finely minced lemon zest
1. Whisk together the cream and sugar in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, while stirring frequently. Allow the creamy mixture to boil over medium heat for about 2 minutes while stirring constantly. Add the lemon juice and zest. Reduce the heat and continue stirring over a low boil until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. The mixture should still be quite thin and pourable.
2. Pour into serving bowls and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours or until ready to serve. The pudding will set while it rests and cools in the refrigerator.
Note: This recipe is written for two generous servings. However, it multiplies perfectly to make as many servings as you might like.