 PHOTO BY MARY YOUNKIN

TESTED RECIPE

Light and Creamy Lemon Pudding

Serves 2. Recipe from “The Weeknight Dessert Cookbook” by Mary Younkin.

1 cup heavy cream

⅓ cup white sugar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon finely minced lemon zest

1. Whisk together the cream and sugar in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, while stirring frequently. Allow the creamy mixture to boil over medium heat for about 2 minutes while stirring constantly. Add the lemon juice and zest. Reduce the heat and continue stirring over a low boil until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. The mixture should still be quite thin and pourable.

2. Pour into serving bowls and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours or until ready to serve. The pudding will set while it rests and cools in the refrigerator.

Note: This recipe is written for two generous servings. However, it multiplies perfectly to make as many servings as you might like.

