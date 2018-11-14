Sweet potatoes are definitely the No. 1 holiday dish for my family. Our Thanksgiving table wouldn't be complete without it.
And I know you'll love my Sweet Potato Casserole with Praline Topping. It takes this traditional dish to a new high.
The beloved sweet potato — a lot of us call them yams — boasts rich nutrition such as fiber, vitamin A and C.
Most people don’t realize the versatility of this vegetable. Sweet potatoes add a natural sweetness to baked goods, casseroles, soups or breads. Fresh and canned sweet potatoes, both of which are packed with antioxidants, are available year-round making them a nutritious addition to any recipe.
So don’t save them just for your holiday table. Think of sweet potatoes as an all-star ingredient in everything from quick breads to hearty soups.
Another great recipe you'll find at my thehealthycookingblog.com is for Cranberry Yam Bread, which I make throughout the year, but especially during the fall. This quick bread recipe uses cream cheese and biscuit baking mix for one of the easiest treats ever. It makes a personal present, perfect for anyone from teachers to neighbors.
Terrific Tips:
- In most recipes, including this one, canned (drained) or fresh sweet potatoes may be used.
- 1 (15-ounce) can sweet potatoes drained and mashed is about 1 cup.
- Sweet potatoes should not be refrigerated unless cooked.
- Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of antioxidant-rich carotenoids, great for reducing inflammation