ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Tuscan-Style White Bean Soup
Serves 2. Recipe is reprinted with permission from “Gourmet Cooking for One or Two” by April Anderson. “Sometimes less is more, and as with this weeknight-friendly soup, you don’t always need a bunch of ingredients to create a satisfying dinner. This is a lesson I learned while eating my way through Italy, and this Tuscan-inspired soup with creamy white beans, fresh herbs and tomato-based broth spiked with a splash of tangy balsamic pays humble respect to that philosophy of cooking. Pair the soup with some crusty bread on the side to soak up every last drop.”
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup finely chopped red onion
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
2½ cups vegetable stock
2 large basil leaves, sliced into thin ribbons
1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese, for serving
1. In a 3½-quart saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook them in the oil, stirring frequently, for 2 to 3 minutes or until they start to soften. Add the vinegar and stir to coat the vegetables. Add the tomato paste and salt and stir again until the tomato paste evenly coats the vegetables.
2. Add the beans and vegetable stock. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Simmer the soup for 15 minutes. Using a potato masher, mash some of the beans to thicken the soup, leaving some beans whole. Simmer the soup for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the basil and Parmesan and serve.