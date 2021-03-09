Spring is a couple of weeks away, and the crawfish are starting to come in. And you know what that means — crawfish boils galore.
Brickyard South Bar + Patio, 174 South Blvd., welcomes the season with its "Returning of the Crawfish" at noon, March 14, offering boiled mudbugs with live music.
For more information, call (225) 505-8733 or visit brickyardsouth.com.
Crawfish and beer
Rally Cap Brewing Co., 11212 Pennywood Ave., is hosting a crawfish boil on March 13. The first batch will be ready at 1 p.m., and the boil will keep going until the crawfish sell out.
For $22, you get three pounds of crawfish, along with corn and potatoes. There will be outdoor seating; indoor capacity is limited. Phase 3 guidelines apply, with table service for beer and face masks required when not seated.
For more information, call (225) 610-9523 or visit rallycapbrewing.com.
Smalls Sliders opening second location
Smalls Sliders plans to open its second restaurant in front of Rouses in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center.
The 800-square-foot modular building, at 7610 Bluebonnet Blvd., will have a drive-thru, a pick-up window and a covered dining area, similar to the setup at the first Smalls at 4343 Nicholson Drive. Smalls opened the Tigerland area restaurant in 2019.
The eatery specializes in cooked-to-order premium slider burgers. The restaurant is a partnership between New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar co-founder Brandon Landry, Jacob Dugas and Scott Fargason.
El Pollo Loco to open
El Pollo Loco, a California-based chain that specializes in grilled chicken, plans to build a restaurant in Baton Rouge.
The company has applied for a permit to construct a restaurant at 10335 Airline Highway, near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Coursey boulevards.
El Pollo Loco — Spanish for “the crazy chicken” — has 478 locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah and has been in Louisiana nearly three years. The chain sells a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes featuring grilled chicken, such as tacos, burritos and salads.
Bumsteers closes, to be replaced
Bumsteers, a Perkins Road Overpass hamburger restaurant, has closed and will be replaced with a new concept being developed by Soji owner Chase Lyons.
Lyons is partnering with Bumsteers co-owner Chad Hughes to redevelop the space at 3109 Perkins Road. The new restaurant will open in the summer.
The concept for the new restaurant is still being finalized, but the rooftop bar will remain.
Tacos & Tequila Patio Tour
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band will bring its "Tacos & Tequila Patio Tour" to El Paso Mexican Grill, 6869 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, at 6:30 p.m. March 12.
For more information, call (225) 380-1528.