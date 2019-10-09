Parish Brewing brings home the gold
Broussard's Parish Brewing Co. took a gold medal last week at the Great American Beer Festival, the second year in a row that a Louisiana brewery has earned the top prize in its category at the country's largest beer competition.
Parish's Pure Tropics placed first in the emerging India pale ale category, beating out 123 other entries. The hazy, fruity IPA is dry-hopped with El Dorado and Galaxy hops and conditioned with mango, pineapple and pink guava puree. The beer, which can be found in most stores that stock Parish, clocks in at 7% alcohol by volume.
"This category is about innovation and that makes us particularly proud as we focus strongly on pushing boundaries of what high quality beer can be," Parish said on Facebook Saturday.
The Great American Beer Festival, held in Denver, is considered one of the most prestigious festivals in the beer industry, with several thousand breweries each year competing for gold, silver and bronze medals in their categories.
Last year, Baton Rouge's Tin Roof Brewing earned a first for Louisiana when its Voodoo Pale Ale won a gold medal in the juicy or hazy pale ale category. According to the festival's website, before Tin Roof's win, there were seven medal winners by Louisiana breweries in the last 25 years, but none had taken gold.
More information about Parish Brewing Company can be found at parishbeer.com.
Jay Ducote will keep you company during afternoon commute
Baton Rouge food entrepreneur Jay Ducote has started a weekday afternoon talk show on Talk 107.3 FM. Ducote will be on 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, talking about food and beverage, of course, as well as travel, arts and entertainment and Louisiana culture. He also plans to regularly host guests.
Ducote had already been hosting a Saturday radio show on 107.3, but last month, station owner Guaranty Corporation purchased Ducote's companies and created a new division, Jay Ducote: A Hospitality LLC. Through the deal, Ducote's radio footprint is expected to expand.
More about Ducote can be found at facebook.com/HugJayD.
On the calendar
Saturday, Oct. 12, will hold a double whammy for Louisiana: It's National Gumbo Day and LSU will play Florida in Tiger Stadium. To mark the occasion, Don's Seafood is selling its gumbo and alligator dishes at half-price at all of its locations. In the Baton Rouge area, Don's is located at 136 Rushing Road in Denham Springs and 2405 W. Cabela's Parkway in Gonzales. donsseafoodonline.com.
Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens will host its annual Wine and Roses dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Along with food and wine, the outdoor event will feature an aerial silks performance by LSU's Physical Theatre Club and music by the John Gray Trio. Cocktail attire is requested. Wine and Roses takes place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Tickets are $125. For more information, call (225) 763-3990 or go online to lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/.
