Nothing will fill a stomach running on empty like a big plate of meatballs and spaghetti.
Sure, it takes a little work and time, but one bite of a tender meatball steeped in a thick, red gravy and you'll be glad that's how you spent your day.
Beth Colvin called this her "classic" recipe. The only caveat we add is that some people like their sauce a little sweet, so add a little brown sugar if that's the way you roll.
Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs
Serves 8 to 10. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
MEATBALLS
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium bell pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 tablespoon dried parsley
½ teaspoon salt
Heavy pinch white pepper
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Dash Louisiana hot sauce
1½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 egg
¼ cup Parmesan cheese
½ cup breadcrumbs
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients until well combined.
2. Put an oven-safe rack over a lipped baking sheet and spray the rack with nonstick spray. Scoop meat out and form into 1- to 2-inch balls. Place on the rack.
3. Put the rack in the oven and bake for 20-30 minutes, turning meatballs over halfway through. Remove from oven and allow to rest on the rack at least 5 minutes.
MARINARA
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium bell pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 tablespoon basil, chopped
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
½ tablespoon oregano
1 cup beef broth
2 (15-oz.) cans tomato sauce
Salt and pepper, to taste
Prepared pasta, about 16 ounces
1. Put the olive oil in a large saucepan and heat over medium-high heat. Add the onion, bell pepper, garlic, basil, red pepper and oregano and cook, stirring frequently, until onions are soft.
2. Add the beef broth, cover and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Add tomato sauce, cover, and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
4. Place meatballs into marinara sauce, turning to coat. Cook on low heat for 5 to 10 minutes, or until meatballs are heated through. Add drained pasta to sauce and stir gently until pasta is coated. Serve.