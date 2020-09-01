Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza will celebrate its Baton Rouge grand opening on Sept. 3 at 3624 Nicholson Drive.
Fat Boy’s Baton Rouge marks the second location of the rapidly expanding restaurant.
“We couldn’t be happier about opening in Baton Rouge,” owner Gabe Corchiani said. “This community is passionate about football and we’re passionate about pizza. Combining the two is going to be amazing.”
Fat Boy’s Pizza specializes in a variety of 30-inch pies, amazing appetizers, ice cold beer, frozen daiquiris and the two-foot pizza challenge, during which competitors try to consume a two-foot slice in seven minutes or less.
“One slice is enough for most people,” Corchiani said. “Our 30-inch pizzas are too big to fit inside some cars.”
Last year at its Metairie location, Fat Boy’s hosted the first “Pizza Eating Championship,” which featured world champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut and other top eaters. Since March, Fat Boy’s has delivered more than a thousand pizzas to healthcare heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic response, including hundreds at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.
Fat Boy’s currently is responding to the Lake Charles community by assisting victims of Hurricane Laura with a truckload of donated supplies and free slices.
“Being part of the fabric of the community is a top priority for us,” Corchiani said. “We will dive into Baton Rouge headfirst and support schools, businesses and LSU athletics in every way possible.”