If you're still plucking tomatoes from your garden, gather an armful and put them in a slow cooker to make Homemade Stewed Tomatoes.
Julie Kay, the newspaper's queen of slow cooking for many years, came up with this recipe.
The slow cooker, of course, makes it fairly easy. Use six to eight tomatoes of varying sizes and add celery, green bell pepper, onion, cracked black pepper, a little sugar and Italian seasoning.
Once they're done, spoon them on a crispy piece of french bread for a fresh treat.
Julie suggested refrigerating them overnight and the next day, freeze them in containers so you'll have fresh stewed tomatoes available for spaghetti, lasagna or just about any other dish that requires stewed tomatoes.
Homemade Stewed Tomatoes
Makes 4 cups. Recipe is by Julie Kay.
6 to 8 fresh tomatoes, peeled and cubed
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon sugar
1. Place chopped tomatoes into slow cooker with all other ingredients.
2. Cook on Low for 4 hours.
3. Refrigerate until cool and freeze in portion-size containers for future use.