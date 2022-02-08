Well, it's that time of year when special menus are created to capture the romance in the air as Valentine's Day approaches.
As in past years, local restaurants are offering several days to enjoy their Valentine's menu. And since the special day falls on a Monday, some eateries are gearing up for the entire weekend, Beginning with Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, which will be offering its four-course Valentine's meals from Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14.
Reserve your table today by calling (225) 926-1172 or visiting beausoleilcoastal.com.
Romantic meal at City Pork
City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, bills its Valentine's meal as a "dinner that will make your heart skip a beat."
The five-course meal will be offered from Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14 with a menu that includes Mushroom and Brie Carbonara Pasta, Smoked Tomato Crab Chowder, Creamy Caesar, Crawfish Stuffed Flounder and Saffron Short Rib Fried Rice. And for dessert will be Raspberry Mascarpone Cannoli’s with Dark Chocolate and Crushed Pistachio
And the best part? Each course will be paired with specially selected wines.
Reserve your seats today by visiting sevenrooms.com/reservations/cityporkbrasserie.
Candlelight dinner
Salon Palacios is offering up a candlelight dinner and live music on Monday, Feb. 14, at Mexican Grill Rio Verde, 14210 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
Reserve you spot by calling (225) 644-7045 or visiting mexicangrillrioverde.online.
Super Bowl chili cook-off
So maybe your weekend priorities are a little different with LSU's Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow playing in the Super Bowl.
That's understandable. Why not celebrate it in culinary fashion?
Well, The Oaks Church, 508 N. River Road, Denham Springs, will host a Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Do you have the best Chili in town? Sign up now to compete complete at this competition.
Remember to show up at least 30 minutes to drop off your chili prior to Super Bowl kickoff at 5 p.m., bring a ladle for your dish and bring Fritos, cheese and/or any side that compliments your chili.
This will be a blind taste testing, so your chili will be given a number and served in corresponding numbered cups. Tastings will take place during first quarter, voting in the second quarter and the winner will be announced at halftime. If weather permits, the game will be watched outside.
To sign up, visit https://forms.gle/rcgKXxUUm9pbuexEA.
Live music at Leola's
If you're looking for something for some quieter revelry, Leolas Cafe, 1857 Government St., will host live music by Caitlyn Renee Acoustic at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Pass the time with your sweetheart or celebrate Galentine's listening to great music while eating brunch.
For more information, call (225) 256-7052 or visit leolascafeandcoffeehouse.com.