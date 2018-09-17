Another Broken Egg has closed its downtown Baton Rouge restaurant after a little over a year and a half in business.
The restaurant, located on the first floor of the IBM Building, closed Friday, said Stuart Ottinger, president of Double R Restaurant Group. Lafayette-based Double R is the largest Another Broken Egg franchise operator.
Ottinger said issues with accessibility and parking downtown “made it difficult for us” so the decision was made to close the restaurant. “Baton Rouge is one of our first markets and there’s a long history there,” he said.
Another Broken Egg has two other Baton Rouge restaurants: in Citiplace and at the intersection of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. A third location on Airline Highway, near the Long Farm Village traditional neighborhood development, is under construction.
Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, said despite Another Broken Egg closing, downtown remains a fertile ground for restaurants. There are 64 eateries in the city’s central business district and a few new properties are set to open soon, including a Salad Station in the Commerce Building mixed-use development and Chow Main, an Asian eatery at the corner of Fifth and Main streets.