If you thought it was hot in "Hell's Kitchen" before, brace yourself — Friday night's penultimate episode is going to be a doozy.
If you're keeping track, Denham Springs chef Chris Motto has made it to the top four of the FOX reality cooking competition, along with Mia Castro, a private chef from Miami Beach, Florida; Bret Hauser, also a private chef from Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and executive chef Ariel Contreras-Fox, of Santa Cruz, California.
Tonight's episode is called "What's Your Motto?," indicating that Motto, the executive chef at Mansurs on the Boulevard in Baton Rouge, figures prominently in what unfolds.
And what about that commercial preview that's been airing all week?
"It's a 'Hell's Kitchen' first," the announcer says.
"Incredible," host and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay adds, hanging his head in disbelief.
"Before one of the top four is sent home, they quit," the announcer then says.
The episode synopsis says there will be a tableside challenge, a showmanship challenge, and two chefs will be eliminated.
Who's quitting? Who's getting sent home?
Find out at 8 p.m. on WGMB, Channel 44 (cable Channel 6).
Mansurs, 5720 Corporate Blvd., again will be showing the episode in its bar.