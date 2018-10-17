In the year that I've been writing the Let's Dish series for The Advocate, there are two names that have constantly come up: Red Stick Spice Co. and its owner, Anne Milneck. Most chefs I have interviewed or photographed get their spices and cooking oils from this local, family-owned store. And for good reason: The items sold at Red Stick Spice Co. are fresh and high-quality, and often sourced from local producers.
In addition to the shop, Red Stick Spice Co. also hosts cooking classes led by Milneck and her staff. Intrigued by the rave reviews, I approached Milneck about photographing one of her cooking classes for Let’s Dish and she ardently agreed. When I stepped into the class, the delicious smells and smiling warm faces made me feel welcomed — it was as if I just walked into a family kitchen to prepare a sit-down family dinner.
In this edition of Let’s Dish, Milneck shows us how she makes a delicious apple sage stuffed pork tenderloin sheet pan supper.
Flip through the photo slideshow above for instructions.
Red Stick Spice Co.
660 Jefferson Highway
(225) 930-9967; redstickspice.com
For information about cooking classes, go to redstickspice.com/collections/cooking-classes