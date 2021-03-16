We know, we know. Lent is supposed to be a time of sacrifice, with many people abstaining from eating meat. But for us, this is when local restaurants serve up some of the best in Louisiana seafood and get really inventive with vegetable dishes.
The Lenten menu at Eliza Restaurant, 7970 Jefferson Highway, is available every night at dinner through April 3 and includes such selections as Viet-Cajun Gulf shrimp, roasted beet salad with aged feta, navel oranges and honey-lemon vinaigrette, and Ponchatoula strawberries served atop sabayon sauce and sprinkled with sugar and mint for dessert.
"We always welcome the Lenten season at Eliza because it means more creative ways to prepare the bounty of local seafood we have here in Louisiana," said Sally Davis, who co-owns the restaurant with husband Russell.
For more information, call (225) 349-8895 or visit elizabatonrouge.com.
At JED's Local Poboys, 672 Jefferson Highway, the menu includes seafood boxes with choices of fried Gulf shrimp or Louisiana catfish. Boxes include crinkle-cut fries, toast and house-made cocktail and tartar sauces and are available every day for lunch and dinner — dine in or take out — throughout the Lenten season. For more information, call (225) 349-8333 or visit jedslocal.com.
Seafood is just as popular as the Greek and Lebanese selections at Serop's Cafe at 7474 Corporate Blvd., and each year the restaurant offers up a Lenten menu of seafood favorites.
This year's menu has 11 entrees, including flounder Terrebonne, flounder Mediterranean, seafood lasagna, soft-shell crab and shrimp salad. And if you haven't given up sweets for Lent, you can order the cream-filled ashta pastry or chocolate mousse from the Lenten dessert menu.
For more information, call (225) 201-8100 or visit seropscafe.com.
Over in Port Allen, Court Street Cafe, 805 Court St., is hosting Boiled Street Friday Night, beginning at 5 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Get 3 pounds of crawfish, corn and potatoes for $22. For more information, call (225) 330-4669 or visit courtstreetcafe.com.
If you're looking for something a little different, Superior Grill Mid City, 5435 Government St., has a Lenten menu filled with Mexican-inspired specialties, including the Cancun combo of a fish or shrimp taco, a blue corn veggie enchilada and Yucatan lime soup. Or you can order seafood enchiladas filled with either shrimp or crawfish and served with rice and lime soup.
These are just two selections on the varied menu. For more information, call (225) 927-2022 or visit batonrougesuperiorgril.com.
Wood-grilled seafood specialties take the spotlight during Lent at Bonefish Grill, 7415 Corporate Blvd.
On Fridays, the restaurant's offerings include such selections as the Angler’s Catch, featuring tempura-style, hand-battered crispy cod and jumbo shrimp served on a bed of french fries with house-made coleslaw and a side of cocktail and tartar sauce.
For more information, call (225) 216-1191 or visit locations.bonefishgrill.com/louisiana.