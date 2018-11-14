Changes coming to White Star Market
The owners of Chow Yum Phat in Mid City's White Star Market are unveiling a new concept called Yuzu at the current location of the Asian eatery, with plans to open in early December.
Jordan Ramirez, who runs Chow Yum Phat alongside Vu Le, said Chow Yum Phat is moving into the space formerly occupied by Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, which has closed its White Star location.
The new vendor, Yuzu, will serve up a variety of fresh dishes, including sushi, poke and possibly things like ceviche, Ramirez said. It will also feature a grab-and-go cooler with fresh items.
"When White Star Market first opened, we always thought that would be a good concept to add to the market if (space) became available," he said.
Chow Yum Phat will be moved to the new spot by Friday, Ramirez said, in time for the annual White Light Night festival in Mid City.
Parish Brewing opens its reserves
This might be something of an early Black Friday for Louisiana beer fans. Parish Brewing Company on Saturday, Nov. 17, is hosting its Reserves Release Day, with sales of special releases made by the Broussard brewery. Starting at 11 a.m., Parish will release 2018 editions of its Grand Reserve (a barleywine), Imperial Reserve (an imperial stout) and Abbey Reserve (a Belgian quadrupel). Each 750-milliliter bottle is $15 and there's a 4-bottle per person limit.
Parish will also sell 16-ounce can four-packs of its double dry-hopped Ghost in the Machine ($23 per pack, $138 for a case) and 32-ounce crowlers of its toasted coconut Rêve Coffee Stout ($16 per crowler). And special Ghost in the Machine glassware will be for sale along with past Reserve releases.
The Parish Reserves Release sale runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, 229 Jared Drive, Broussard. (337) 330-8601; parishbeer.com.
Recent Openings
After more than three years of teasing (and let's be honest, it's felt longer than that), Ichiban Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar in Gonzales is finally open. The restaurant is currently in a soft opening phase. Ichiban is located at 217 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales. (225) 647-2266; facebook.com/ichibangonzales.
Lit Pizza will open its new location at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Drive on Thursday. The first 100 people in line will get a shot at some prizes, the pizzeria said on Facebook. The location will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. More information about Lit can be found at lit.pizza.
Recent Closings
Street Breads has closed its Perkins Road overpass location. The Lake Charles-originated business opened the restaurant in 2012 and had expanded to a third location on Bluebonnet Boulevard, which was not successful and closed.
Sam Karlin contributed to this report.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Send it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.