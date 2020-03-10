It's not an April Fools joke: Torchy's Tacos is officially opening its Baton Rouge location on April 1, university officials said Tuesday morning.

Last year Austin-based Torchy's announced plans to expand to Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport by 2020.

The Baton Rouge location will be the first Torchy’s in Louisiana. It will occupy a 4,000-square-foot space in the Nicholson Gateway complex on LSU's campus.

Torchy’s started in Austin, Texas, in 2006 as a food truck and has more than 60 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Arkansas.

+3 Popular Texas taco spot Torchy's expanding to Louisiana, including Baton Rouge Austin-based Torchy's Tacos plans to expand to Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport by 2020 — its first locations in Louisiana.

The university says Torchy's will not accept Tiger Cash for students.

Torchy's Tacos sells Tex-Mex, which includes breakfast tacos, usually a flour tortilla with eggs, cheese and chorizo pork sausage. It also has tortilla chips and queso, a melted cheese dip. It typically has a full bar at each location.