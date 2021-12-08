New LSU football coach Brian Kelly had no trouble finding his way to the venerable Louie's Cafe just off campus. What other restaurants should he visit to get a real taste of Baton Rouge?
Here are our ideas for other places where the new head coach should chow down to discover the great food in Baton Rouge:
Mike Anderson’s Restaurant, 1031 W. Lee Drive — Close to campus and started by a former LSU All American, this restaurant is known for its great oysters on the half shell and seafood dishes.
Jim Engster can't tell you what Brian Kelly ordered for breakfast, but he did learn this about the LSU coach
Ruffino’s Italian Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road — The late Ruffin Rodrigue had a long connection with LSU football going back to his playing days as an All-SEC offensive guard for the Tigers. His dad Ruffin Rodrigue Sr., was a member of the Tigers' Chinese Bandits in the early 1960s. So, any LSU coach would feel right at home in the family friendly dining room where the Italian dishes are molto bene.
TJ Ribs, 2324 S. Acadian Thruway — Late owner T.J. Moran collected an impressive display of LSU memorabilia, including Billy Cannon’s 1959 Heisman trophy, extensive Pistol Pete Maravich photos, numerous LSU Championship baseball features and a priceless photo of Shaquille O’Neil holding Dale Brown in his arms. Of course, the baby back ribs, fresh seafood and Cajun-inspired comfort meals are pretty darn good, too.
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, 4335 Perkins Road — This local eatery is known for its charbroiled oysters, along with its dining room in the back, where, legend has it, business and political deals have been struck. Its walls are covered with memorabilia, much of it relating to LSU athletics.
Tsunami in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. — If the coach likes sushi, head to Tsunami at the top of the Shaw Center for the Arts. It’s worth it for the food and, even better, the breathtaking view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge.
The Chimes, 3357 Highland Road — The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room has been a Baton Rouge and LSU tradition for more than 25 years. Standing at the North Gates of campus, it's the perfect place for mingling with students and fans alike. And he'll definitely want to check out the New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp.
Elsie Plate & Pie, 3145 Government St. — Even ESPN raved about this restaurant on a recent gameday broadcast. Elsie's has lots of specialties, including its Boudin Burger, but no one can leave without trying one — or BR.kellyrestaurantsliv.120821 more — of its oh-so-delicious pies.
Poor Boy Lloyd’s, 201 Florida St. — This eatery has long been a winner with locals, and, Kelly, a lifelong Democrat, will be following in the tradition of former President Barack Obama, who dined there. You can't go wrong with any of its po-boys, but the hot roast beef and shrimp are especially tasty.
Eliza Restaurant, 7970 Jefferson Highway — This contemporary Creole restaurant serve high-quality southern favorites with an abundance of hospitality. Menu favorites include Shrimp & Grits, Catfish & Crawfish Etouffee and the Gulf Shrimp Salad.
Mansur’s on the Boulevard, 5720 Corporate Blvd. — Go for the Crab and Brie Soup at this contemporary Creole cuisine restaurant and stay for the Plantinum Ribeye, which has been aged for 28 days.
Anthony’s Italian Deli, 5575 Government St. — This family-owned restaurant is known for its old-time Italian specialties with a Louisiana flare. He should definitely get the muffuletta and the homemade lasagna.
City Pork Brassier & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway — We can recommend the City Pork Chop or the City Pork BBQ Platter at this spot, which also is a good place to nab breakfast and brunch.
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, 2323 S. Acadian Thruway — Come here for out-of-the-ordinary Mexican food, like duck and lobsters tacos, served in a festive atmosphere.
Doe's Eat Place, 3723 Government St. — If coach is a steak man, you can't beat Doe's, where the whole beef loins are aged for 21 days. Everyone also loves Doe's Delta Hot Tamales.
Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux, locations throughout the Baton Rouge area — The restaurant offers a taste of Louisiana, along with one of the best spots for fans to watch LSU football games when they can't make it to the stadium. Of course, Kelly won't have that problem.