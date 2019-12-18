TESTED RECIPE
White Chocolate Blueberry Bundt Cake
Makes 16 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1 cup white chocolate chips
6 tablespoons butter, softened
1¼ cups sugar
2 eggs
1 egg white
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup buttermilk
½ cup chopped pecans, optional
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
Almond Glaze (recipe follows)
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In microwave-safe bowl, melt white chocolate chips in microwave 1 minute; stir until melted and cool slightly.
3. In mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in eggs and egg white, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla and melted white chocolate, mixing well.
4. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder and baking soda. Gradually add flour mixture alternately with buttermilk just until combined. Add pecans, if desired. Pour half of batter into prepared pan.
5. Sprinkle blueberries over batter; top with remaining batter and swirl carefully with knife.
6. Bake 40-50 minutes or until toothpick inserted in cake comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes, invert on serving plate. Drizzle with Almond Glaze (see recipe).
Almond Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon skim milk
1 teaspoon almond extract
1. In small bowl, mix together all ingredients.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 239, calories from fat 27%, fat 7 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 31 mg, sodium 155 mg, carbohydrate 41 g, dietary fiber 1 g, sugars 27 g, protein 4 g. Dietary exchanges: 2½ other carbohydrate, 1½ fat
TESTED RECIPE
Spiced Walnuts
Makes 8 (¼ cup) servings. Recipe is from Holly Clegg's "trim&TERRIFIC Eating Well to Fight Arthritis."
2 cups walnut halves (or pecan halves, if you prefer)
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
1. Preheat oven to 375 F.
2. Spread walnuts on baking sheet and bake about 5-7 minutes or until golden.
3. In small bowl, combine sugar, salt, garlic powder, cumin, cinnamon and cayenne.
4. In nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add nuts and stir to coat with oil. Add seasoning mix, stirring until nuts are coated. Remove to paper towel to cool.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 187, calories from fat 82%, fat 18 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 74 mg, carbohydrates 5 g, dietary fiber 2 g, total sugars 2 g, protein 4 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ other carbohydrate, ½ lean meat, 3 fat