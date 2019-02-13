Before my daughters came along, I didn’t have much love for Valentine’s Day.
But with little girls in the house, suddenly everything pink and sprinkled with hearts was ridiculously cute. We went from romantic dinners for two to “fancy” dinners for four.
And Valentine’s Day became a day for sweet, red and pink treats.
Strawberry season came a tad early this year, so I’ve been buying them at every trip to the farmers market. Miraculously, some fresh strawberries survived my after-work snacking so I could make these two Valentine treats — Strawberry Palmiers and Strawberry Jam Tarts.
When choosing strawberries, look for deep red slightly glossy berries. Don’t wash them — they’ll only soak up the water and go bad much quicker. Rinse them off when you’re about to cook or eat them.
Strawberries are packed with vitamin C, fiber, folic acid, antioxidants and more. Fresh, locally grown strawberries are at their nutritional best.
Store strawberries in an air-tight container lined with paper towels in the refrigerator. If you think you won’t eat them all in a few days, cut off the leaves and flash freeze them on a cookie sheet then transfer them to a plastic bag to store frozen.
Now that my girls are too old for shoe-box mailboxes covered in doilies, we’ll pass out these sweet treats instead of cards. We'll also enjoy them after our dinner tonight. Here's wishing all of you a sweet day.
Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the “I Eat BR” blog. You can reach her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.