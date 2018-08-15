Baton Rouge-based Tin Roof Brewing Co. is expanding into North Carolina, opening a restaurant and brewery in a traditional neighborhood development being built in Raleigh and partnering with a local community college to advise students who are learning how to brew craft beer.

Tin Roof will open and operate the brewery-restaurant in 5401 North, being developed by Baton Rouge-based Commercial Properties Realty Trust. Students at nearby Wake Tech Community College will have access to the commercial brewing equipment and a brew master will serve as adviser to the faculty and staff at the school.

William McGehee, co-owner and founder of Tin Roof, said his company was thrilled to enter the Raleigh market because people there have an appreciation for craft beer.

5401 North is a 400-acre traditional neighborhood development that eventually will include 2,250 homes and more than 1 million square feet of office and retail space. The development has Baton Rouge ties beyond Tin Roof and Commercial Properties. The LSU AgCenter is developing a community hydroponic garden; Engquist Level Development is the residential developer of the community; and Level Homes is one of the builders.