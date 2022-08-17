Know this, ye olde college student: college eats taste better with every passing year. So you might as well go ahead and make the most of the food many LSU students cling to in their years of higher education (and other nonacademic activities as well).
Did we miss your favorite? We're all ears. Tell us about it. Email us at features@theadvocate.com.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Flagship location: 3838 Burbank Drive
Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight
We all know the story, but let’s tell it again: Two LSU basketball walk-ons, Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, sketched their idea for a sports bar on the back of a napkin while flying home from an away game in 2000. Three years later, Walk-On's was born, and it hasn’t stopped since. At their original location, a Hail Mary away from Tiger Stadium, they host college night on Wednesdays, which includes $5 burgers and half off all alcohol.
American Mart
5251 Nicholson Drive, Space Q
Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Don’t focus on the fact that it’s a liquor store. Go for the Cajun Turkey po-boy. At $8.50 for a foot-long po-boy and chips and 20 ounce fountain drink, it may be the best deal in town. Plus, this sandwich is delicious! They’ve got other choices if you don’t think you’re into turkey (we still recommend trying it). We also like the hot sausage po-boy and the roast beef.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Various locations
Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The long-awaited campus Popeyes will make its debut at LSU later this fall. Popeyes offers spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items on their menu. May we never forget the chicken sandwich craze.
Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi
3043 Perkins Road, Suite A
Tuesday-Wednesday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
On Tuesdays, you can find students here from open to close for their TGIT special. Every month, the team at Rock-n-Sake creates a new roll of the month. On Tuesdays, you can buy any roll at regular price and get their special or Tiger Roll for only $6.
Andy's Frozen Custard
606 W. Lee Drive and 18451 Highland Road
Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
A new favorite among students and residents alike, Andy’s opened their doors to Baton Rouge early last year. They offer customizable custard, known as concretes, sundaes and shakes. They are thick. They are rich. And they will turn your freshman 15 into a freshman 30 if you aren’t careful.
The Big Cheesy
Food truck that’s open Thursday-Saturday in Tigerland
The Big Cheesy can often be seen under the glowing, fluorescent lights in Tigerland. When it’s not serving bar hoppers, the food truck can be booked for events, and even makes appearances on LSU’s campus during lunchtime. Their menu is home to the “Mac N Cheesy,” a four-cheese macaroni and cheese, cheddar and bacon mac and cheese sandwich.
La Salvadoreña Restaurant
3285 Nicholson Drive
Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you aren’t sure that you’re familiar with El Salvadorean food but know that you like Mexican food, you are in good hands at La Salvadoreña. Yes, it’s a bona fide hole in the wall, but the food is delicious and hits the mark for most students’ wallets. Try the tacos at $3 a pop. (We love the carne asada!) Try the pupusas. Try the green enchiladas. We like them all.
Louie's Cafe
3322 Lake St.
Daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Louie’s has been a Baton Rouge staple, open since 1941. For decades, it was a late-night stop for students, given their late night and early morning hours. These days, the location has changed and they close in the afternoon, but they still serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week. The late nights may not be a thing at present, but it’s still a campus tradition, and everyone knows someone who has a story about “that one time at Louie’s.”
The Chimes
3357 Highland Road
Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight
Just two minutes away from Louie’s, you’ll find another Baton Rouge classic: The Chimes. The Chimes has served Baton Rouge for more than 25 years — so much so that they opened a second Baton Rouge location, one in Covington and one is in the works for Lafayette. Some of us believe the best thing on the menu is the spinach and artichoke dip served with fried bow tie pasta.
LSU Dairy Store
40 S. Stadium Drive
Weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Every LSU student needs to commit to a favorite ice cream flavor at the Dairy Store. The store offers all sorts of options — vanilla, mint chip, English toffee, chocolate chip, strawberry cheesecake and Tiger Bite (vanilla ice cream with blueberry swirls) and more. Beyond dairy, the store sells a variety of meats — beef, pork, lamb and goat. All products sold are LSU products, grown, made and/or butchered on campus.