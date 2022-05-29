A new “Jambalaya World Champion” was crowned at the 55th annual Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales on Sunday after the event was cancelled for the past two years.
The winning cook, Austin King, was joined by his father, Tunney, as his helper. This is Austin’s first championship; he succeeds 2019's reigning champion, Kade Lanoux.
“It’a a lot to take in, I know that,” Austin said, holding the championship’s golden paddle. “It’s a pretty unbelievable moment.”
The pair entered the contest separately and served as each other’s helpers, but only Austin advanced to the final 12 cooks.
“We’ve been working hard for this, wanted this, and we finally got this,” said Tunney, who’s cooked for over 25 years.
To make it to the finals, the duo’s jambalaya had to have the most tender meat and rice, richest flavor and have an overall clean appearance.
Tunney joined his son as the helper, a role reversal for the two. Austin has participated in the competition for 12 years, but it was his first time as a cook.
Competitive by nature, the father-son duo chooses jambalaya cook-offs as their contest of choice — even though Austin, 28, feels like it is “the sport of old people.”
The winning duo, sponsored by Maker Electric, was awarded a prize package that included the golden paddle etched with names of past winners, a $3,000 cash prize, a championship ring from Layne’s Jewelers and a jambalaya pot trophy that Tunney joked will end up on the mantle in his son’s living room.
After winning as a helper, Tunney joked he needs to help find his son a new one for next year’s competition.
“It ain’t over yet,” Austin said. “Now I’ve got to buy more cooking stuff!”