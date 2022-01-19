Michael DiResto is dedicated to making the perfect broth.
DiResto’s the kind of home cook who collects all the chicken bones after a Super Bowl party, then roasts them to be a part of the 27-hour bone broth he prepares regularly. Appropriately, he calls his broth "Super Stock."
Though DiResto’s obsession with creating the perfect stock began in 2017, the extra time at home during the pandemic has given him time to perfect it. As others took on sourdough in the beginning of the pandemic, DiResto used the same concept to continue building his perfect broth. He saves some from each batch he prepares to use as part of the next one.
“I like to believe some of the same ions from my first attempt at Super Stock are in every batch I make,” DiResto said.
In their University Hills home’s recently remodeled kitchen, both DiResto and his wife, Rachel, like to cook, but the Baton Rouge couple agreed that Michael DiResto takes his dishes to another level.
“It’s therapy, especially on Sundays if I’m cooking something that takes three to four hours,” said Michael DiResto, who is the executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce. “I’m a pretty intense person, but on a Sunday, when I take my time to make something — spaghetti, chili, a special gravy — while I’m watching a football game, I am released from the world.”
Another of the DiResto family’s favorite Sunday dishes is ramen, which uses Michael DiResto’s Super Stock, which he was inspired to perfect after seeing the 2017 documentary about Japanese chefs called “Ramen Head.”
He said rather than trying to recreate exactly what someone else has made, he prefers to study a variety of recipes and develop a target taste.
“I refer to myself as a Google cook,” he said. “This may sound highfalutin, but there is a quote attributed to Michelangelo when someone asked him how he carved such amazing sculptures, that I’ll paraphrase: ‘I carved away everything that wasn’t supposed to be there’ — that’s how I approach cooking.”
Michael DiResto tackles his revved-up ramen recipe with mise en place precision — ginger, soft boiled eggs marinating in an Asian blend of soy sauce and mirin, perfectly julienned carrots, green onions and mushrooms cut just so. Even so, he has opted not to make his own ramen noodles. After testing various brands, he has settled on the Nongshim brand, made in Rancho Cucamonga, California. He uses the noodle from the package but not the powdered soup base or other included, packaged spices.
The couple agreed that he’s not a neat freak in the kitchen.
“It’s a lot of pots,” Rachel DiResto said with a glance toward the stove going with every burner in use. “But I believe his ramen is restaurant worthy. He’s got his specialties — and I’ve got mine. I like to sit here and help by drinking a glass of wine.”
Michael DiResto doesn’t stick to one genre of cooking.
“I try to make everything,” he said before describing a literary-inspired appetizer he said he stole from his favorite novel series, “Bruno, Chief of Police,” by Martin Walker — sliced baguette turned crostini, topped with pâté, St. André cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and honey.
Other specialties include a literary-inspired appetizer chicken and dumplings and what he calls “Rachel’s Favorite,” farfalle with chicken, mushrooms and broccoli.
Before COVID-19, Michael DiResto coordinated a list of friends to host every Sunday night for his elaborate meals. As with everyone else, the pandemic changed the DiRestos’ habit of entertaining and eating out. With more time at home, the couple decided to redo their kitchen and build an herb garden in their backyard.
“COVID threw me deeper into cooking,” Michael DiResto said. “It’s like my mind said, ‘If we can’t go out and we can’t have people over, let’s have more fun.’”
The best broth requires bones. If you’re looking for bones for Michael DiResto’s Super Stock, go to Asian Market, 8342 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.
Super Stock (or Liquid Gold)
Michael DiResto developed this recipe after watching the 2017 movie "Ramen Heads," a documentary about the top ramen chefs in Japan. If you cook any beef, pork or poultry dish that includes bones, save them (in freezer if accumulating over time, and thaw when needed). If you don’t have bones on hand, buy them (the Asian Market on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge has a freezer full of bones for sale).
Roasted beef, pork, and poultry (chicken or turkey) bones. Optional: add shrimp shells for some sweetness
1 large onion, quartered
4 cloves garlic, smashed
2 carrots, cut in pieces
3 stalks celery, cut in pieces, with leaves preferable
Handful of parsley
1 bay leaf
Dozen or so black peppercorns
1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Place new/raw bones on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet and roast for 30 minutes.
2. Add all other ingredients to very large pot and fill to the top with water. Bring to boil, reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, uncovered, during waking hours. During overnight hours, cover and reduce to the lowest flame.
3. Add more water throughout the process, if needed. Skim fat off the top with a shallow spoon. Simmer time should total at least 27 hours.
4. Strain over another pot with fine mesh strainer.
5. Use for recipes right away, or refrigerate for future use within 2 weeks, or freeze up to 3 months.
A Step Above Ramen
It may be too much to ask for us to make homemade ramen noodles from scratch, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make a version of the meal that competes with restaurant-quality. This recipe gives general ingredients and instructions that can vary based on how many people are being served.
Pork loin, seasoned
Vegetable oil
Instant Ramen noodles (discard seasoning packets)
Ginger (grated fresh, granular powder or puree tube)
Stock (Super Stock or store-bought chicken stock)
Eggs
Mirin (sweet Asian syrup)
Soy sauce
Julienned or store-bought match-stick carrots
Mushrooms, sliced
Cilantro or basil, chopped (optional if you want to give it a Pho flavor)
Green onions, chopped
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
2. Rub pork loin with ginger, garlic powder and freshly ground black pepper.
3. Roast in shallow roasting pan for about 20-30 minutes per pound; or sear on all sides in a lightly oiled Dutch oven, add enough stock to cover half the pork, and braise (simmer), covered, for 1½ to 2 hours.
4. Slice in quarter-/half-inch slices. Before serving, place slices over a steaming basket for extra moistness.
5. For eggs, boil a pot of water, reduce heat to medium or medium-high (a rolling boil may break the eggs) and lower eggs into water carefully with a slotted spoon.
6. Boil for 7 minutes and remove, placing eggs immediately in an ice-water bath (to halt cooking).
7. When cooled, peel eggs and place in a mixture of half mirin, half soy sauce.
8. Seal container and marinate in refrigerator overnight. Take out of the fridge one hour before serving to allow them to reach room temperature. Slice in half lengthwise just before serving.
9. Heat water for ramen. Heat up stock, whisking in some ginger and soy sauce, to taste.
10. Saute carrots and mushrooms (separately or in same pan, depending on amount) in a little oil, then sprinkle on some soy sauce when almost done.
11. Prepare ramen noodles according to package directions; add to large bowl. Pour desired amount of seasoned stock into bowl. Add pork slices, egg halves, carrots, mushrooms and optional herbs, arranged attractively. Garnish with chopped green onions.
Rachel’s Favorite (Farfalle with Chicken, Mushrooms and Broccoli)
Recipe is by Michael DiResto.
2 cups flour
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, plus a sprinkle more for the sauce
2 chicken breasts, washed, then cut into bite-sized pieces
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1½ cups Super Stock or store-bought chicken stock
2 cups heavy cream
2 tablespoons salted butter
1 tablespoon salt
1 (16-ounce) package of Farfalle (bowtie) pasta
12 baby bella or white mushrooms, cut in quarters or eighths depending on size
Small head of broccoli, sliced into thin pieces
1. In a bowl, mix flour, ¼ cup Parmesan, garlic powder and Cajun seasoning. Dredge chicken pieces in flour mixture.
2. Heat oil over medium heat in Dutch oven or large saucepan and cook chicken in batches until golden brown. Remove chicken and set aside in bowl lined with paper towels.
3. Add garlic to the pot and cook for 1 minute. Pour in stock, using wooden spoon and scraping chicken bits. Simmer stock until reduced to about ½ cup. Add cream and butter, and simmer gently on low heat for 10 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, bring large pot of water to boil. Add salt and pasta and cook, stirring often, until al dente. Reserve half cup pasta cooking water, then drain pasta.
5. Whisk remaining Parmesan and dash of Cajun seasoning into cream sauce until sauce begins to thicken, add cooked chicken, mushrooms and broccoli, stir gently, and simmer until broccoli reaches desired tenderness (don’t overcook or it will turn to mush).
6. Add drained pasta to the sauce and stir gently. Add a bit of reserved cooking water if needed to adjust consistency of the sauce.
7. Serve in large bowls; top with more Parmesan if desired.