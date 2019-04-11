Creole and Cajun food vendor Fete Au Fete has left White Star Market. The booth closed on Wednesday, said chef and co-owner Micah Martello.
With a Fete Au Fete food truck in Baton Rouge, a catering business, two locations and another truck in New Orleans and a food hall spot in Jackson, Mississippi, it was time to step away from White Star Market and focus on other endeavors, Martello said.
"We just kind of grew out of the space and needed a bigger space," he said. "White Star is fantastic, we love it there. We're growing and expanding."
Fete Au Fete, which opened with the Government Street food hall last summer, will be replaced with a new concept, said White Star Market co-owner Clark Gaines. Plans are to announce the new vendor next week.
Martello said that he hopes to establish a brick and mortar Fete Au Fete location sometime in the future, but is currently focusing on building a third food truck and another New Orleans location. The Fete Au Fete Baton Rouge truck can usually be found 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the corner of Stadium and Tower drives on LSU's campus and participating in food truck round-ups around the city.
Business at White Star Market "was good," Martello said. "Just logistically being in three cities at once was kind of tough for us right now."
More about Fete Au Fete can be found at feteaufete.com.