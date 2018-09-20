At Kalurah St. Grill, under the Perkins Road overpass, Executive Chef Kelley McCann and his team are serving up one of Baton Rouge’s best dining experiences.
The restaurant and staff are warm, casual and welcoming, and attention to details and well-executed flavors emanate from every dish. “I would say the two things that make K. Street stand out is our diverse, unique cuisine and our interior design,” McCann said. “We really pride ourselves in making our guests feel like they’ve been transported to another place when they step through the door.”
With more than 10 years of experience and multiple accolades, McCann is not afraid to experiment in his dishes. And you can easily see his culinary talents in his fluid movements around the kitchen.
In this edition of Let’s Dish, McCann shows us how he makes Kalurah St. Grill’s braised short ribs and risotto. Click through the slideshow above.
Kalurah St. Grill
2857 Perkins Road
(225) 367-1526; kalurahstreetgrill.com
Also Check Out:
Kalurah St. Grill hosts monthly wine dinners. The next takes place Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
More information can be found at kalurahstreetgrill.com/wine-dinner.