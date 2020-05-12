Three local eateries that have been closed since the coronavirus pandemic hit are now open or reopening in the coming days.
Pocorello's Casa D'Italia, a specialty grocery store and deli, is again dishing up spaghetti and meatballs and muffulettas.
Located at 12240 Coursey Blvd., the cafe is also offering among its take-out orders a ready-to-bake pan of lasagna and manicotti and ravioli plates, along with quarts or gallons of its sauce.
Pocorello's is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for curbside to-go orders and delivery only (in select areas with $50 minimum order). For more information, call (225) 293-3737 or visit pocorellos.net.
Magpie, 3205 Perkins Road, has set temporary hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekends until the state phases in normal business operations.
The cafe offers its homemade breakfasts and pastries you can enjoy in the courtyard.
For more information, call (225) 366-6885 or visit magpiebrla.com.
Simple Joe Cafe, 3057 Government St., plans to reopen soon.
"Just wanted everyone to know we are coming back on Monday, May 18, in whatever capacity is allowed," says a post on the cafe's Facebook page. "We look so forward to starting your days off with some great energy and tasty food."
For information, call (225) 478-2999 or visit simplejoecafe.us.
Margarita kits and TP to go
Margarita, toilet paper and other essentials running low?
Hooters can help you out.
Baton Rouge Hooters restaurants are selling its company brand margarita mix kit, which includes one bottle of el Jimador Tequila, two bottles of margarita mix, one lime and one orange. The kit ($30) makes about 20 margaritas and is only available when calling in an order or as an add-on when picking up curbside.
But don't stop there.
Also available for pick-up is toilet paper at $1 per roll; hand soap for $2.25; multi-surface cleaner for $3.75; paper towels for $1.75 per roll; 32-ounce orange juice for $2; gloves for $2.25 per box of 100. Call a local Hooters to order or use the Waitr app.
Baton Rouge are locations of Hooters are at 6454 Siegen Lane, (225) 293-1900; 5120 Corporate Blvd., (225) 928-7221; and Denham Springs, 254 Range 12 Blvd., (225) 243-7962.