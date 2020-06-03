We're not going to pretend this is hard.
It's pizza — on the grill. And it is one of life's tasty pleasures.
There's really no recipe:
It's crust, sauce, toppings and cheese.
And pretty much all of that is personal choice.
Here's how we do it.
Grilled Pizza
Vegetables: red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, asparagus, etc.
Olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 large store-bought pizza crust, thin
1 jar pizza sauce
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, grated
1. Cut vegetables in thin slices (so they will heat faster). Coat with olive oil then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
2. Place vegetables directly on the grate or in a grill basket. Cook over medium heat until just tender. Remove from grill.
3. Brush bottom of the pizza crust with olive oil and grill over medium-hot fire until brown. Flip it over, brush the top with oil.
4. Spoon on as much pizza sauce as you like. We use it sparingly. Add vegetables.
5. When heated through, top with cheeses and heat until cheeses melt.