Sonora Burrito at Blue Corn Modern Mexican

For a time there, trips to Blue Corn became a Sunday night, post-Mass ritual, but then came a shift to weeknights because the crowd seems a little smaller. That makes the service a little faster, though the earlier visits weren't agonizingly grueling. It may just have been that as the pandemic wound down everyone picked the same night to go out.

Whatever the night, there hasn't been a bad meal in what is likely 10 trips over the last year; the most recent brought the Sonora burrito.

First off, this thing is huge. It's impossible to list everything that is stuffed inside. The choice of meat is yours (this week it was carne asada), and there's at least guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, cheese and rice inside. Secondly, a just-as-noteworthy blue corn soup comes on the side. It's chicken broth-based, and isn't blue.

Overall, the best thing about Blue Corn is that the food isn't overly seasoned. It's flavorful, but not so overwhelming that you leave thinking "Ooh, that was too much cumin" or "I wish they had used less chili powder." The atmosphere isn't the greatest — bordered on two sides by a strip mall parking lot — so ask for a table facing the bar or kitchen.

Blue Corn Modern Mexican, 7673 Perkins Road, near Essen Lane. (225) 300-4601.

Open at 11 a.m. daily; closes at 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. If you go too late there's a chance they could pack up before their official closing time if there's no crowd. It's not an official policy, but there have been nights that a 7:30 p.m. visit was unproductive on the taco front. (Metro Editor Kelly P. Kissel)

Carnosa pizza with a side of wood-roasted okra at Rocca Pizzeria

While meat lover pizzas are consistently good, Rocca's carnosa pizza was on another level. The pie was packed with sausage, bacon, smoked pork belly, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella. The smoked pork belly gave the pizza a little something extra over the other pizzerias in town. For $19, the pizza was the perfect serving for two, with leftovers.

On the side, we tried an order of the wood-roasted okra. The veggies came in a hot skillet topped with sundried tomato pesto and paprika sunflower seeds. While the serving of sauce was a little too much, the combination elevated the dish over traditional roasted okra. The almost sweet topping gave it a twist that made it stand out.

To drink, the "violet you're turning violet" was a perfect summer cocktail. It blended limoncello, lavender, honeysuckle vodka and blueberries for a refreshing treat.

Rocca Pizzeria, 3897 Government St., Baton Rouge, La. 70806. (225) 478-1286

Closed Mondays. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. (Emma Discher)

Philly Cheesesteak sandwich at University Seafood

Should you find yourself on Highland in the vicinity of LSU and you're looking for a dependable lunch that won't break the bank, try the unexpected — University Seafood. The convenience store-looking establishment is clean and does a steady business. They're known for their crawfish and you'll recognize that the moment you open the door — the aroma de crawfish is strong. (If you're wondering, they moved to this location about two years ago.)

Even though, they've got seafood in the name, they have an array of non-seafood sandwiches and a plate lunch counter. Among their specialties, you'll find a mean hamburger and one of my personal favorites, the Philly Cheesesteak sandwich.

The French bread is the perfect blend of soft and crunch — and gave the sandwich a bit of a Louisiana flair. They dress the sandwiches with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Be warned — you may get pickles even if you don't ask for them. Consider them lagniappe. You were supposed to have them. Served in a Styrofoam covered plate, the sandwich is wrapped tight, taped and cut in the middle. The result is that the wrapping holds the fixings in place. Fries are included and are sprinkled with a nice Cajun-style seasoning. Price for the meal is $8.59 — hard to beat! Each sandwich is made to order and takes about 15 minutes to prepare. Call to order ahead, as the friendly policeman who was there while I was knew to do.

University Seafood, 2819 Highland Road, Baton Rouge (225-383-4220).

Hours are 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday noon to 7 p.m.