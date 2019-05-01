ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Lucy’s Hummus
Makes 3 cups. Recipe is from “Heirloom Kitchen” by Anna Francese Gass. According to Lucy Yeranossian, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, to Armenian parents, “When eating hummus, you should never dip your pita into the communal hummus. Her mother taught her that the gluten in the pita will ruin the taste of the hummus you leave behind. Do as the Armenians do — spoon some hummus into your dish and dip away!”
1 (1-pound, 13-ounce) can chickpeas, drained with 1 cup liquid reserved (see note; Lucy prefers Goya)
½ cup tahini mixed if separated
¼ teaspoon coarse salt
2 garlic cloves, chopped
Juice of 2 lemons (about ¼ cup)
Pitted black olives
Chopped parsley
Extra-virgin olive oil
Pita bread
1. Place the chickpeas, tahini, salt, half of the garlic and half of the lemon juice in a food processor. Pulse for 2 minutes.
2. Scrape down the sides and taste. Add more of the lemon juice or garlic as desired. Pulse to incorporate.
3. To serve, scoop the hummus onto a large serving dish. Arrange the olives around the edge of the dish and sprinkle the hummus with chopped parsley and a drizzle of oil. Serve with pita bread.
Note: If your saved hummus thickens overnight, you can stir in a few tablespoons of the reserved chickpea liquid to bring it back to your desired consistency.
Tip: Take your leftover hummus and mix in some plain Greek yogurt and lemon juice to make a great dip for veggies or dressing for salad.