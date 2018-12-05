Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana will present two holiday fundraisers aimed at preserving the state's French heritage and language.
Cognac & Christmas will include a screening of a classic French tale and the exclusive launch of Marquis de La Fayette Cognac in the United States.
Four cognac varieties from H. Mounier will be paired with an assortment of savory appetizers and sweets.
Wednesday's event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
The second event is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the LPB Studios, 7733 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.
For tickets, visit lpb.org/boxoffice. For more information, call (225) 767-4214.