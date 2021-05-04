To celebrate Mother's Day, local places are hosting brunches, dinners and cooking classes. But at Three Roll Estate, mom can hang out with baby goats.
That's right, the distillery, at 760 St. Philip St., will have baby goats at its Mother's Day Brunch from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, call the distillery at (225) 615-8044 or visit threeroll.com.
Mother's Day brunch
Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway, is cooking up something special for its Mother's Day Brunch from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Join Lili Courtney and Cameron LeCompte in the classroom for a sit-watch-eat demo where moms will be treated to three courses in a special setting.
Tickets are $75 at redstickspice.com/products/mothers-day-brunch.
Dinner with mom
If you're looking to celebrate Mother's Day a little early, Chef Charles House of Creations, 11522 Merchant Drive, is taking reservations for a Mother's Day dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 8.
The menu includes such specialties as chicken piccata, eggplant Bis'Treaux and veal Bis'Treaux. All are served with Bis'Treaux Sprouts and side salad.
Make a reservation by calling (225) 256-0502. For more information, visit chefcharleshouse.org.
Mother's Day workshop
Registration is open for a Mother's Day Workshop at 6 p.m. May 7 for ages 7 and older, featuring Dinner with Mom, and 9 a.m. May 8 for ages 3-6, featuring Brunch with Mom, at the Young Chef's Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Cost is $60 for one adult and one child and $25 for each additional child. Registration required at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
Cheesecake bake
Chabad of Baton Rouge Jewish Women Circle is hosting a Pre-Shavuot Cheesecake Bake at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at The Best Touch, 10735 Linkwood Court.
Learn the art of baking cheesecake while listening to a discussion on the significance of the Jewish festival Shavuot.
To register, visit chabadbr.com/women.
Crossroads jambalaya fundraiser
A jambalaya dinner fundraiser for the Crossroads Recovery House will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 14, and again from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16 at Encounter Church, 12112 Florida Blvd.
Cost is $10 per dinner and includes jambalaya, a roll and a brownie.
For more information, visit crossroadsrecoverycenter.com.
Spring pop-up market
Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive, will host a Spring Pop-Up Farmers Market from noon to 4 p.m. May 8.
The market will feature farmers, craft brewers, artists and small business owners selling fresh tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, microgreens, goat milk and cheeses, farm-fresh eggs, 11 craft beers, baked goods and artwork.
For more information, visit alexandersmkt.com.