While writing this month’s Let’s Dish column, I realized Craig Lawson Jr. is the fourth chef I have written about that is not affiliated with a restaurant. The trend of celebrated chefs offering private dinners and personal cooking services is quickly catching on in Baton Rouge.
When talking about food with Lawson, a Baton Rouge Community College culinary arts graduate, you can immediately notice his enthusiasm, passion and cooking knowledge. We had just met, but it already felt like I was talking to a good friend about picking a place to eat for the night. The 22-year-old is eager to share: He’s cooked for some notable LSU football players, like Leonard Fournette, Davon Godchaux and Tre’Davious White.
In this month’s Let’s Dish, Lawson shows us how me makes his popular seared scallops with butternut squash purée, topped with succotash, prosciutto and butternut squash seed dust.
Chef Craig Lawson offers private dinners, catering, meal prep services and ticketed food tastings.
(225) 610-5488; chowdownkitchenn@gmail.com
Instagram: @ChefCraigLawson; Twitter: @chefguccii