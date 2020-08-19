If you're lucky enough to find wild-caught red snapper, snap (sorry about that) them up.
Lucky me, I found some recently at the farmers market. And, yes, I did snap them up.
Named for its red-pink skin, the red snapper’s flesh is firm and has very little fat. You can cook this fish just about any way and it will come out great.
You want red snapper to reach an internal temperature of about 145 degrees. That's when the filets will gently break into clean flakes of tender meat.
I also nabbed at the farmers market some slender Asian eggplants. These got sliced lengthwise, and I basted them with an olive oil and balsamic vinegar mixture and cooked them on my indoor griddle. Grilled vegetables are so tasty and very easy to cook.
We planned to have dinner by the pool, but you know what they say about plans. The thick red snapper filets took a bit longer than expected, leaving just a shred of daylight to take these photos. We retreated to the air conditioning to eat because by that time I was the very definition of a hot mess.
Suffice it to say, we did not have the picturesque poolside dining experience I planned to write about. Authentically, however, we still had a delicious meal together.